Businesses, local governments preparing for massive snow storm this weekend

DENVER — As meteorologists predict a potentially massive storm over the weekend, businesses and governments are preparing for major disruptions.

AAA is warning travelers to stay home this weekend as some areas could see feet of snow on the roads.

"Colorado is no stranger to severe winter weather. We'll get through this the way we always do, with a little preparation and a lot of common sense," said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA. "That means that now is the time to begin adjusting your plans so you can stay off the roads, to prepare your car if you can't avoid driving and to make sure you've got everything you need to comfortably ride out the storm at home."

And for the Coloradans who stay home, Xcel Energy is asking them to reduce their energy consumption as best they can.



If your home uses heat, adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

Open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

For Denverites who need to travel, RTD will be operational. A spokesperson for the rail line said crews will be working through the weekend to keep trains running and making sure that the power lines are clear of ice.