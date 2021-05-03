Businesses adapt to news of new amendment to state mask mandate

DENVER -- Wearing a mask has become a part of daily life but now because of an amendment to the state’s mask order, people could soon go maskless in your favorite gyms, restaurants and stores.

For owner of Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery, Chad Yetka, it’s a step in the right direction.

"I think it provides some additional encouragement for those people who are not vaccinated to go ahead and take the plunge," said Yetka.

The governor’s amendment allows businesses to let guests not wear masks indoors as long as 80% of those people can show proof of vaccination. While it might bring us closer to normal, it puts the responsibility on the business owner.

"For us it places another administrative burden on our service providers and for an uncertain benefit," said Yetka.

People can show their vaccination card they were given when they were vaccinated, a photo of their card on their phone or their immunization records.

Bigsby’s Folley also has space for private events. On that side of the business, they’re talking about putting the burden of proof on the organizers, making sure everything is in order before people arrive.

"We will give people who choose to do events with us the opportunity to do so," said Yetka.

For owner of Tula Hot Yoga Denver, Marcy Donovan, the change isn’t going to have a great impact. In places like these, distance requirements are impacting their business more than anything else.

"What we need for our business is to be able to put more people in the room. Right now with the six-foot spacing we’re allowed to be at 100% capacity. My maximum capacity in the room was 38 to 40 pre-COVID and now I’m stuck at nine clients per class," said Donovan.

Donovan also says not everyone is comfortable ditching their masks either, which is why for now they’ll stick to business as usual.

As business owners decide how to move forward with these requirements, it’s probably not the worst idea to always have your vaccine proof in your pocket.