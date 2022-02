JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A serial bank robbery suspect nicknamed the Bushy Brows Bandit struck again Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities have been working to identify the suspect, who has been connected to a string of robberies. The robbery spree began on Feb. 18 and has spanned across the metro area.

The most recent robbery happened Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the US Bank located at 6766 West Coal Mine.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7861.