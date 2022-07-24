DENVER — Burn scar areas will see an increased risk of flash flooding Sunday after storms produced a mudslide that closed a highway in Grand County Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for several burn areas in Boulder, Laramie and Summit counties including the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, Calwood, and Mullen burn scars.

NWS

The watch is in effect until midnight tonight as storms capable of producing up to 1.5 inches of rain in a 20-minute time span will occur and may track over burn scar areas, according to the NWS.

The NWS is recommending residents who live near burn scar areas to prepare for potential flooding impacts and be ready to move to higher ground once a warning has been issued.

Devastating flash floods over burn scars have impacted Boulder and Larimer counties over the past couple of years. The most recent occurring July 15 when two people were killed in flash flooding in Buckhorn Canyon in Larimer County.

On Saturday, a mudslide shut down Highway 125 between Trail Creek and Forest Service Road 112, four miles south of Willow Creek Pass.