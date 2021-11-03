Burglary suspect dies in high-speed crash in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A burglary suspect fleeing from the residence crashed into a ravine off the side of the road in Garfield County Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office were notified that a suspect had been"interrupted" from burglarizing a residence and fled in a stolen vehicle up Four Mile Road (also called County Road 117), the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle turned around at the Sunlight Ski area to go back down Four Mile Road.

At some point on this road, the vehicle left the road and crashed into ravine at a high speed, the sheriff's office said. No authorities were pursuing the suspect at the time of the crash.

A deputy responded to the crash and issued a reverse 911 to residents in the area, instructing them to stay indoors with the doors locked until the suspect was located.

Upon further investigation, deputies found the suspect deceased at the crash scene. They also determined that no other suspects were involved, the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado State Patrol brought in its reconstruction officials to help with the investigation.

Based on the time of night, terrain around the crash, and location of the vehicle, CSP decided to continue the investigation into Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect's identification was not known as of 9:23 a.m. Wednesday.

This is an active investigation. No other information is available as of publishing time.