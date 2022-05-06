Burglar steals $2,000 from family-owned Englewood restaurant

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many Denver metro businesses are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's financial blows.

For the Blazing Bird, a family-owned restaurant in Englewood, bouncing back was made even harder Wednesday morning.

"It's one thing to see it on TV when it happens somewhere else. But when it happens to you, it hits you in a different way," said owner Artem Muradyan.

The restaurant's surveillance cameras caught the moment a burglar broke in and stole two cash registers. The tip jar, however, was left alone.

"Around $2,000 [was] taken, and it's a lot of money," said Muradyan. "It's a lot of money for a family business."

According to the Englewood Police Department, there have been more than 41 burglaries in Englewood so this year.

Muradyan understands Englewood police have a lot on their plate, but he's convinced the suspect will strike again if not found.

"I want this guy to be caught... so he doesn't do it to any other businesses," Muradyan said. "Because if he gets away this time, there's a chance tomorrow he's gonna go to our neighbors and rob them."

Englewood police confirmed officers are investigating, but the suspect has not yet been identified.

The pandemic took a lot from local business owners across the metro area. For Muradyan, just getting his business up and running during the pandemic has now become a much more challenging endeavor.