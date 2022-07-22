Brush fire burning near Parachute triggers evacuations

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Residents near Parachute are evacuating after a brush fire broke out Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning at 32 Green Mesa Place in Battlement Mesa, which is an unincorporated town in Garfield County just southeast of the Town of Parachute.

City of Rifle

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, several neighborhoods in the area were evacuated. As of 4:37 p.m., all residents were allowed to return to their homes except for people in Riverview and Green Mesa. Foot traffic is allowed in those neighborhoods.

Anybody who evacuated can go to Battlement Mesa Community Park.

No homes were lost, though some fences and electrical poles were damaged, the sheriff's office said.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were available as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.