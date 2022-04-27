Broomfield, Westminster, Jefferson County announce launch of new emergency notification system

Residents in Jefferson County, the City and County of Broomfield, and the City of Westminster are invited to sign up for a new alert system for emergencies in their communities.

Public safety officials introduced the new system, called LookoutAlert on Wednesday morning. It allows residents to receive emergency notifications about potentially hazardous situations, such as disasters, public safety incidents, severe weather, evacuations, shelter-in-place orders, missing people, dangerous suspects, and more.

Public safety agencies use the system to alert residents in a certain geographic area. Notifications come as a text, email or voice message, or any combination of those options.

LookoutAlert replaces the previous emergency notification system, which was called CodeRED. Anybody who signed up for CodeRed has been automatically enrolled in the new system and can explore their account to choose what types of alerts they want. In addition, all landline phone numbers — both residential and commercial — have been automatically enrolled in LookoutAlert.

LookoutAlert is free for all residents. Click here to sign up.