Broomfield residents say constant plane noise from nearby airport is disruptive

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Elizabeth Heidl says she moved to Broomfield for the open spaces and the quiet.

The open spaces she says are abundant, but the quiet is hard to come by.

"It sounds like a landscaper's lawn mower right next to you," Heidl said about the constant airplane traffic over her house. "One day, I counted 37 within an hour."

She lives just over a mile from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, a municipal airport in neighboring Jefferson County. The airport has been a part of the region since 1960.

But Heidl says planes from the flight schools operating out of the airfield have increased their flights over her neighborhood in recent years.

"Over 4,000 planes flew over my area right here in one month in April," Heidl said. "Some days when there's 30 or 40 within an hour, I only get a minute or a minute and a half in between the planes."

Denver7 reached out to the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport for comment but did not hear back.

However, the website for the airport contains a link to a forum called the Community Noise Roundtable, a working group for residents and business leaders with the airport to find solutions to the noise from airplanes.

"As a public-use airport, we listen closely to community concerns about flight operations, noise and other topics," the website reads, stating that the roundtable was formed "so that any requested change in aircraft operations by one community, does not negatively and unfairly impact another."