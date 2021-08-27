Broomfield police identify shooting victim, continue search for suspect

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Broomfield Police department has identified the victim of a shooting Wednesday as a 71-year-old man who investigators believe was killed while interrupting a crime in progress.

The Adams County Coroner officially identified the man who died in the Sunridge Neighborhood as Michael Lewis.

Broomfield investigators believe Lewis was a resident in the neighborhood, which is located near Highway 287 and Miramonte Boulevard. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance and shots fired on Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m. and found Lewis dead in the parking lot.

Police said Wednesday several vehicle trespasses were also reported in the area early Wednesday morning, although it’s unknown if they’re connected to the homicide.

"The Broomfield Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, along with the entire Broomfield Community. We understand this crime has left many residents shaken. Our team of victim advocates has been in touch with the family of Mr. Lewis, and will continue to support them through the investigatory process," the department said in a statement.

Investigators are still working to identify who's responsible for the deadly shooting. Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Broomfield police tip line at (303) 464-5749 or tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.