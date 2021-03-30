Broomfield 9/11 memorial vandalized, police asking for tips

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Less than week after Colorado witnessed the bravery of first responders during a mass shooting at King Soopers, someone chose to vandalize a memorial dedicated to those who protect and serve.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Broomfield Police Department said the city and county's 9/11 memorial had been vandalized.

The vandalism happened Friday night into Saturday morning, according to Rachel Welte, the Broomfield public information officer.

"The suspect(s) painted anti-police statements and symbols, including all the flagstone partitions, bronze plates and police statues. Two lights were damaged in the process, and the flag was stolen." Welte said.

The flag has since been replaced, but as of Monday evening, some red paint and a single message remained Welte said the remaining vandalism should be cleaned by Tuesday.

Throughout the day, residents expressed their shock and sadness at the defacement.

"I wanted to bring them [my children] by and show them that something bad happened to a place that it shouldn't have happened." said R.C. Collier, a Broomfield resident.

