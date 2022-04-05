Brighton police searching for woman who may have been kidnapped

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police are searching for a 20-year-old who may have been kidnapped on Tuesday morning.

The Brighton Police Department said it is now looking for Rylee Heinz. She was last seen around 6:05 a.m. with 21-year-old Orlando Romero near Platte Valley Medical Center. They were in a 2008 dark gray Dodge Charger with no plates.

Brighton Police Department

Police did not detail how, or if, the two know each other.

Heinz is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue pants and white sandals.

Romero is described as a Hispanic man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. Police said he has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in a black Air Jordan T-shirt, black pants, and gray and white shoes.

No other details are currently available.

Brighton police said anybody who sees Heinz or Romero should call 911 and not approach them. If you have information on their whereabouts, call the Brighton Police Department Tipline at 303-655-8740 or email the Investigations Team at tips@brightonco.gov.