Brighton police searching for owner of two greyhounds responsible for vicious dog attack

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Months after a severe dog attack at a park in Brighton, police are asking the public for help in finding the owner of the dogs.

In November, two Yorkshire Terriers were viciously attacked by two greyhounds at Happy Tails Park. One of the small dogs died, while the other was severely injured.

Brighton police have released images of the truck owned by the man with the greyhounds. It is a black or dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with two kennels in the back. The images were taken in November after the incident at the park.

Brighton Police Department

Dog owners at the Happy Tails Park say they heard about the attack. One of the visitors told Denver7 the owner of the greyhounds has been seen there since the incident.

Barry Morten says he approached the owner a few weeks after the incident and spoke with him.

"He was really unaware of what happened with the dogs because she (the owner of the terriers) took off right away," said Morten. "He was devastated when I told him what exactly had happened."

Dog owners at the park said now that police are looking for him, the owner of the greyhounds should turn himself in.

"He should notify them that he's aware of what happened and turn in. You know, give a give them a call. Let them know that he's, you know, willing to take responsibility for it," said Morten.

Police are offering up to $4,000 for information on the attack. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740.