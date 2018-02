DENVER - A Brighton police officer shot and injured a suspect during a scuffle late Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Mockingbird Street at about 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a man chasing a woman.

When the officers found the suspect, the man got into a struggle with an officer, police said, and the officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No police officers were injured in the incident. Police have not yet identified the suspect or any of the officers involved.

The Adams County Critical Incident team will continue to investigate the shooting.