Brighton police arrest parents in death of 23-month-old child

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton arrested the parents of a 23-month-old child on abuse and fentanyl-related charges in connection with the child’s death, the Brighton Police Department announced Wednesday.

SWAT members and officers from two agencies arrested the parents — Alonzo Ray Montoya, 31, and Nicole Danielle Casias, 30, — Wednesday after a warrant was issued.

Emergency responders found the child not breathing after they were dispatched to the family’s home in early January. The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation was opened after the January incident and the case was presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, where charges of child abuse resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl were filed in the case Tuesday.

The identity of the child and the cause of their death was not released. Additional details surrounding the case are pending the release of an affidavit.

Montoya and Casisas were booked into the Adams County Jail.