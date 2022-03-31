Brighton parents charged in fentanyl-related death of toddler

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The parents of a 23-month-old child who died from ingesting fentanyl have been formally charged.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 30, with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled schedule I or schedule II substance.

In early January, first responders were dispatched to the family’s home and found the child not breathing. The child later died.

Investigators have been looking into the child’s death since, and a warrant for the parents’ arrest was issued this week. The Brighton Police Department SWAT team and officers arrested Montoya and Casias Wednesday.

The Adams County Coroner determined the toddler died from ingesting fentanyl, and her post-mortem blood test showed 10 times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an “intolerant adult user,” according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said Casias and Montoya participated in illicit drug activity with the child in the home before and after her death.

The parents are set for their first court appearance Thursday.