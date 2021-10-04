Brighton High School, Eagle Ridge Academy postpone homecoming dance due to threat

BRIGHTON, Colo. — In a year that has been anything but normal for children in the classroom, school dances serve as a breath of fresh air.

"This year’s homecoming — I saw excitement in them that I haven’t seen in a couple of years," Ron Ruby said about his son, Taylor Ruby, getting ready for homecoming.

But then Ron, and other parents, received a surprising notice from Brighton High School late Saturday afternoon.

"It said that there was a Safe2Tell that was put out there that there was a threat to the school, to the students, for the homecoming," he said.

All of it was happening while Taylor was getting ready to head out the door.

"My dad was ironing all of my clothes. I was getting dressed up and really excited and then out of nowhere we get a call: it is canceled," Taylor said.

In a statement, the principal of Brighton High School said, in part, “We have received some information regarding a potential threat to the safety and security of our students at the homecoming dance tonight. We are currently working with Brighton Police Department on this situation.”

"We learned that it was supposed to be a drive-by shooting, which would be quite dangerous for students if we were outside," Ron said.

The principal said the dance was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

This incident comes a few days after 27J Schools released a letter citing an, “increased number of school safety and student-related discipline concerns.”

Eagle Ridge Academy, about a mile away, also canceled its homecoming dance.

In a letter to Eagle Ridge families, the principal said, “This breaks my heart, as our students deserve this dance and so much more after all they’ve been through.”

"I think the school and the district made a good choice. It is just disappointing when you’re putting on your son’s tie and tying that tie and you get the email that says, wait, the fun stops," Ron said.

Both schools are dedicated to rescheduling their homecoming dances soon.