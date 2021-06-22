Briefing between Aurora police, city council to discuss ongoing gun violence set for July

AURORA, Colo. — A briefing between Aurora's police chief and its city council to discuss ongoing gun violence in the city is tentatively scheduled for July 19.

The meeting, which Mayor Mike Coffman requested two months ago, is especially important following this weekend's mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration that killed a man and injured four other people.

"The incident was horrific, but the fact is that, unfortunately, we've had other incidences leading up to it," Coffman said Monday.

Aurora police are still working to identify the suspects in the shooting, which happened shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a strip mall near Mississippi Avenue and Peoria Street.

On Monday, the department released audio of the shooting, which was taken from a surveillance camera from one of the businesses nearby. Detectives recovered more than 100 casings at the scene.

For nearly a minute, multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds at a crowd celebrating Juneteenth early Sunday morning in Aurora. Police say the shooting was gang-related. They're still working to identify suspects, even if witnesses/victims aren't cooperative.@DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/SdxxDXAlon — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) June 21, 2021

"It's pure lawlessness, and it needs to stop. We need the community's help in that," Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said.

Detectives are relying on the community's help to identify suspects, she says, because witnesses and victims aren't cooperating. The shooting was gang-related, and they may fear retaliation.

"We need video, we need photos, we need license plates, descriptions so that we can put these people... hold them accountable and get them off the streets, get those guns off the streets," Wilson said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.