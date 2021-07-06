Bridge replacement project starts on US 285, three-month closure starts in August

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A new $2.6 million bridge replacement project on U.S. 285 begins Tuesday and will include a three-month full closure of the highway starting later this summer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews will replace a bridge and its railings, rebuild the approach to the bridge, and replace the guardrail. The project also includes wetland mitigation and a stream diversion. The work has multiple locations in Park County, including U.S. 285 at milepoint 172.2 to 173.5, State Highway 9 at milepoint 63, and U.S. 24 at milepoint 47.5.

CDOT said the bridge over the South Fork South Platte River, which is between Antero Junction and Fairplay, has had to close periodically due to heavy rain and high water. Some of the wooden piles are also exhibiting "serious rot and decay at the waterline," CDOT said.

Michelle Peulen, CDOT's communications manager for the southeast region, said this doesn't mean the bridge is going to collapse, but rather it's one CDOT will monitor closely leading up to its replacement.

The project will start Tuesday, CDOT said. Operations will run overnight — from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday — until July 17 and drivers should expect shoulder and single-lane closures.

The work will include a full closure in August, September and October. During these months, when CDOT will replace the bridge, drivers will need to use alternate routes, such as State Highway 9 and U.S. 24.

Peulen said this detour only adds about eight minutes to travel times.

The project is needed to make the bridge safer and to improve drivers' experiences on that stretch of road, CDOT said.

Zak Dirt Inc. was selected as the contractor for the project, which has a current price tag of $2.6 million.

CDOT said it expects to complete the project in the fall. To learn more about the project, visit CDOT's website here or contact CDOT at 719-249-4995 and us285bridgereplacement@gmail.com.

Similar projects are in the works to replace other timber bridges in the county.

"We have a program coming up that will replace 19 bridges in this part of the state," Peulen said. "Several of them are in Park County and many of them are timber bridges. Timber bridges decay. The wood rots. So, those bridges are a high priority for us to replace."