Bridal Veil Road, Black Bear Pass in San Miguel County remain closed after Saturday’s mudslides, sheriff says

DENVER – Roads affected by Saturday’s mudslides in San Miguel County that left 15 people stranded near Telluride remain closed and won’t reopen until at least Tuesday, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Bridal Veil Road and Black Bear Pass remain closed to all traffic – including hikers – who sheriff’s deputies blamed for making debris removal efforts difficult in the area.

Fifteen people and eight vehicles were stranded at Black Bear Pass Saturday after heavy rains began falling, producing mudslides around the Ingram Falls area.

Sheriff deputies, search and rescue crews and aircraft responded and located the trapped individuals.

No injuries were reported.

Four of the eight vehicles were able to drive down the pass. The four remaining vehicles were left on Bridal Veil Road until it is safe to drive them down, the sheriff’s office said.