DENVER — The Brewers Collaboration Fest is back after a two-year hiatus.

The event, which takes place April 2, is returning to Denver after taking a break due to the pandemic.

It features food and more than 100 unique beer collaborations.

The Colorado Brewers Guild, a nonprofit trade association that supports independent craft breweries, is putting on the event.

Tickets are available for the event on the Collaboration Beer Fest website.