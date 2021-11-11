Breckenridge Ski Resort, Vail Resort will open for the season on Friday

On Friday, two more major ski resorts in Colorado will open for the season.

Both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Mountain are ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain.

Breckenridge, which is celebrating its 60th season, will open to skiing and riding at the base of Peak 8 on about 50 acres. Visitors can take the free BreckConnect Gondola for access up to Peak 8 starting at 8 a.m., and the resort will open about a half hour later for skiing and riding off the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair. Guests will also have access to the Springmeier and 4 O’Clock trails.

Officials said Breck's new Freedom SuperChair will debut later this season, possibly in early December. This high-speed chairlift will take visitors to Peak 7 and will run alongside the existing Independence SuperChair.

“We can’t wait to get the party started here on Opening Day at Peak 8, and to carry that energy throughout the season across our Five Peaks and right on through Memorial Day," said Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Ski Hill Grill, TBar, Vista Haus and Sevens will open for dining options.

Vail Mountain will open Friday with more than 70 acres and 35 inches of natural snow so far this season, plus more from snowmaking machines, available from Gondola One.

This season, Vail will welcome back some fan favorites from previous years, such as Revely Vail Nov. 19-Jan. 2, Powabunga Dec. 9-12, and Vail Snow Days Dec. 3-4. In addition, Vail Après is back at 4 p.m. every day for visitors to enjoy signature specials in Vail's villages.

Express Lift in Vail Village Mountain Plaza, Mid Vail at the top of Gondola One, and Buffaloes at the top of Mountaintop Express will open for visitors to grab a bite to eat.

“Excited is an understatement,” said Vail Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard. “Thanks to the hard work of our mountain operations team and our significant snowmaking system, we’re able to open a week earlier than last year.”

Both Breckenridge and Vail are on the Epic Pass. All indoor cafeteria-style restaurants at both locations require masks and proof of vaccination for people 12 and up. To learn more about the COVID-19 policies, click here.

Uphill access is currently closed at both Breckenridge and Vail, but is expected to open later in the season.

Wolf Creek Ski Area opened in October, along with Arapahoe Basin and Keystone. Loveland Ski Area is also already open.

Depending on snow conditions, Colorado's other resorts are expected to open:

