Breckenridge Ski Patrol votes to unionize

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Patrol has voted to unionize.
According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a petition was filed March 15, and the votes were tallied by May 3. The vote was close: 43 voted in favor of union representation and 42 voted against it. In total, 114 employees were eligible to vote.
There is a seven-day period during which either party can file objections to the election if they believe it was not conducted in a fair and free manner. If there are no objections, the NLRB will certify the Communication Workers of America as the 114 employees’ exclusive collective bargaining representative.
Vail Resorts provided the following statement:
“We are disappointed with the outcome of this exceptionally close vote and are particularly concerned about the impact it will have on our Breckenridge ski patrol given that out of 114 patrollers, only 43 actually voted for union representation, with 42 voting against. While we continue to believe that engaging directly with our employees is the best way to foster an inclusive culture and build strong relationships, we respect our patrollers’ right to choose to have a union speak for them with regard to their wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment. If the results are certified by the NLRB, we will comply with all applicable labor and employment laws, and bargain in good faith with the representative selected by our ski patrol.”