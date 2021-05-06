Breckenridge Ski Patrol votes to unionize

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Patrol has voted to unionize.

According to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a petition was filed March 15, and the votes were tallied by May 3. The vote was close: 43 voted in favor of union representation and 42 voted against it. In total, 114 employees were eligible to vote.

There is a seven-day period during which either party can file objections to the election if they believe it was not conducted in a fair and free manner. If there are no objections, the NLRB will certify the Communication Workers of America as the 114 employees’ exclusive collective bargaining representative.

Vail Resorts provided the following statement: