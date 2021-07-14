Breckenridge police, family searching for visiting woman who went missing Saturday

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge police are asking for the public's help locating a Texas woman who last told family she was grabbing a ride from Breckenridge to possibly Vail on Saturday, but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The Breckenridge Police Department said around 8 p.m. Lezlie Culver, 58, left the area of N. Main Street in Breckenridge and told family she was going to get a ride to Vail. At the time, she was wearing ray shoes, black leggings, and a black shirt that reads "French Truck Coffee."

Colleen Goettelman, public information officer with the police department, said Culver is a resident of Texas, and was visiting with her husband and daughter. She has a friend in Vail and was headed that way to visit the friend, Goettelman said.

She has not been seen since and has not contacted her family, police said. They want to ensure she is safe.

Goettelman said foul play is not suspected as of Wednesday morning.

Culver is about 5 feet tall with short brown hair and blonde highlights. She has green eyes and usually wears glasses.

Anybody with information on Culver's whereabouts is asked to contact the police department's non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600.