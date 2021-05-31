Break from the boom: Castle Rock Parks and Recreation hopes new park will remind residents of focus on outdoor leisure

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — New homes are going up in every corner of Castle Rock — that's been the story for several years now.

"It's gone from being a small town to almost a city," said resident Mary Wilson. "In some ways, people are not seeing the changes that they expected to see happen over such a short period of time."

But town officials are sending a message that Castle Rock isn't just about a huge influx of new homes.

One example: plans are moving forward on a 168-acre park. It will sit on the edge of the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood in east Castle Rock near Highway 83. Preliminary plans have been in the works for years.

"This is really the primary way that we can ensure that quality of life will continue, even in a growing community," said Jeff Smullen, the assistant director for Castle Rock Parks and Recreation. "We're excited to move this forward."

The first phase of construction is set to begin. Ten acres will be developed. The plan includes green space, pickleball courts, a playground and picnic pavilions. The park will also connect to the Cherry Creek Trail. The first phase is expected to be complete by spring 2022.

Wilson says that her fellow residents can only do their best at being as involved as possible when it comes to future changes.

"We as a community are looking to sustain a community," Wilson said. "We want to have it grow in a healthy way."

Smullen said he hopes the town's commitment to open space and leisure sends a positive message.

"We’re working toward our goal of having 30% of the land area in town being dedicated for parks and open space," Smullen explained. "We want new residents to enjoy the same quality of life and the same amenities that existing residents have enjoyed for years."

For more information on what Castle Rock Parks and Recreation has in store for the future, click here.