Boyfriend arrested after woman in car shot, killed in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend, who was found wounded inside a vehicle, was arrested Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Aschenbrenner, 33, was booked into the Adams County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, among other felony charges, the sheriff’s office said.

KMGH Jeffery Aschenbrenner

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found inside the front passenger seat of a sedan after deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

She was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived but she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. Responding deputies reported she was shot in the abdomen.

Deputies arrested Aschenbrenner at a known address shortly after the shooting.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are known and are pending a release of an arrest affidavit.