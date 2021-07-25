Boy, 2, in critical condition after falling from 2nd floor at Aurora mall

AURORA, Colo. — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at an Aurora hospital after falling from the second floor at the Town Center of Aurora.

The boy's father was holding him in his arms at the top of an escalator when the child lunged forward and the father lost his grip and the child fell to the first floor, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages at this time, however the incident appears to be an accident.

Town Center of Aurora released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family at this time. We are working closely with the Aurora Fire and Police Departments as they investigate the accident."