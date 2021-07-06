Boy, 14, dies after shooting in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wy. — A 14-year-old died following a shooting in a home in Cheyenne, Wyoming early Monday morning.

The Cheyenne Police Department said around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue on a report of gunshots heard inside a residence. Inside, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Cheyenne police are investigating the homicide.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau at 307-637-6521 or to provide anonymous tips through www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.