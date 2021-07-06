Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boy, 14, dies after shooting in Cheyenne

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 12:23:04-04

CHEYENNE, Wy. — A 14-year-old died following a shooting in a home in Cheyenne, Wyoming early Monday morning.

The Cheyenne Police Department said around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue on a report of gunshots heard inside a residence. Inside, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Cheyenne police are investigating the homicide.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cheyenne Police Detective Bureau at 307-637-6521 or to provide anonymous tips through www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school