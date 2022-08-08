Watch Now
Boy, 13, injured in hit-and-run crash in Huerfano County

Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 14:04:57-04

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy from Gardner was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday evening.

Colorado State Patrol said it responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They learned that a driver had hit the child on Highway 69 in Gardner and left the scene. The highway runs through the middle of the small town.

The 13-year-old, who had serious injuries, was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.

CSP said it does not have any information available on the vehicle or its driver.

No other details were available on Monday morning.

