Boulder Valley School District hosts vaccination clinics for children 5 to 11

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Hundreds of Boulder Valley School District students between the ages of 5 and 11 years old were vaccinated Saturday morning through several clinics hosted by the district.

The school district, along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Boulder and Broomfield counties and their respective health departments partnered for the vaccination clinics.

There were five total, with three of them held at Boulder Valley school District schools.

One of those clinics was at Emerald Elementary School. Samara Williams, the principal, told Denver7 she was excited to bring the opportunity to parents and students in an effort to keep them all protected from COVID-19.

"Our number one goal here in Boulder Valley School District is to stay in person five days a week for our kids," said Williams. "This is just one more thing that we can do, to be able to maintain that high level of in person education that we know is so important."

Among those who showed up to the Emerald Elementary vaccine clinic were eight-year-old Pragyan Kaphle, his dad and mom.

Pragyan told Denver7 he was a little nervous to get the shot but was excited to be protected and hopefully have a more normal school year moving forward.

"I think it's gonna be pretty quick and like, it's not gonna hurt, only a little bit," he said.

Liz Hamel was one of the many other parents who brought their child to the clinic. Her 8-year-old daughter, Josie, was the final person in their home to get vaccinated.

"I wanted to get her in as quickly as I could, and what's funny is each time I went to book an appointment it had already been taken as soon as I put our information in. So, then I went to almost the end of the slots that were open and was finally able to get her in. So clearly, a lot of people want to get in," said Hamel.

Roughly 250 shots were administered at each of the vaccination clinics. BVSD and its partners are planning to host another round of vaccination clinics on December 4.