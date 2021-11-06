Boulder Valley School District canceling class next Friday due to staffing shortages

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Valley School District is canceling class next Friday because of a “staffing challenge” it “will not be able to overcome.”

Kids will already be out of the classroom Thursday for Veterans Day, but due to what the district called a “quirk” of scheduling its academic calendar, the district left the day after Veterans Day as a floating day of school.

With the staffing shortage the district is facing, it will not have enough substitutes and central office staff to cover the number of absences expected next Friday.

BVSD said staff will use the day as a “much-needed workday,” but apologized for any inconvenience it causes.