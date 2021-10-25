Boulder to close Chautauqua Trail this week for repairs

BOULDER, Colo. — The Chautauqua Trail will close Tuesday through Friday for routine maintenance, according to the City of Boulder.

The 0.7-mile section that runs from the Ranger Cottage off Kinnikinnick Road up to the Flatirons will close each day from 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) is resurfacing the steep trail, which is prone to erosion from visitors, melting snow and rain.

According to OSMP's Master Plan, one of its top priorities is reduce trail maintenance backlog and manage increasing visitation.

This week, OSMP is asking visitors to use Boulder's other trails. Click here for an interactive map of OSMP trails or here for a filtered list of trails by usage, amenities, fees and more.