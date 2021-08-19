Boulder street sees second drive-by shooting in less than two weeks

BOULDER, Colo. — A second drive-by shooting is being investigated in the same area of Boulder where a drive-by shooting occurred last week, and police are still searching for tips to find who is responsible.

On Wednesday at approximately 4:46 a.m., police received two calls for reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue, the same block where a drive-by shooting was reported Aug. 9, the Boulder Police Department said.

No one was hurt and no damage was found from Wednesday’s shooting, but investigators did recover shell casings.

Surveillance video also captured audio of gunshots and the sound of the driver’s vehicle, which police think could indicate an altered exhaust.

The shooting last week happened at 12:42 a.m., and at least seven rounds were fired into four houses. An anonymous homeowner said two bullets entered into his 6-year-old daughter’s room.

“I can’t explain it, why someone would want to do that,” the father told Denver7 last week. “It’s disconcerting. It’s really tough to wrap my head around.”

​​Boulder police are asking any witnesses, victims or anyone who may have information on the case to call Detective S. Cantu at (303) 441-4328 and reference case 21-07001. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.