Boulder Reservoir swim beach closed for elevated levels of bacteria

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The swim beach at Boulder Reservoir has been temporarily closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

Boulder County Parks and Recreation announced the closure around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after a water sampling test showed the bacteria levels were elevated. The swim beach will remain closed until at least 10 a.m. on Thursday or once bacteria levels are reduced, according to the county .

Officials said elevated levels of bacteria can occur when organic matter flows in the water after rain runoff because the reservoir is an open, untreated body of water.

The closure only impacts the designated swimming area at Boulder Reservoir. The reservoir remains open to boating, waterskiing, fishing and picnicking.

Visitors can call 303-441-3461 or check Boulder Parks and Recreation’s Twitter page for updates.