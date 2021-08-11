Boulder police seeking tips in drive-by shooting into homes

BOULDER, Colo. — At least seven rounds were fired into four houses early Monday morning in Boulder, and investigators are looking for the public’s health to gather more information.

The Boulder Police Department said it received two calls about a shooting at 12:42 a.m. in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue Monday.

No one was hurt, but two bullets entered a child’s room in one of the homes.

The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, said the sound of the gunshots woke him and his wife up, but they couldn’t figure out what the sound was and didn’t initially see damage. The next morning, his 6-year-old daughter asked what the hole in her ceiling was from. That’s when he discovered a bullet had gone through her window, likely flying five or six feet above her head, he suspects. Another bullet had come into the living room and went into her bedroom as well.

“I can’t explain it, why someone would want to do that,” the father said. “It’s disconcerting. It’s really tough to wrap my head around.”

Another man, who also asked to remain anonymous, said his two dogs were sleeping near where the bullet came through in his home.

While both men suspect the drive-by shooting was a random act, but they can’t understand why it happened.

“It’s really almost impossible to process because you wonder what the motive is,” he said. “What is the motive for someone to shoot seven rounds of a .45 into people’s houses while they’re sleeping, and they know they’re sleeping, and they shot upstairs in everybody’s house?”

Boulder police are asking any witnesses, victims or anyone who may have information on the case to call Detective S. Cantu at (303) 441-4328 and reference case 21-07001. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

