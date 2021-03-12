Boulder police searching for woman missing since early December

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police say they are asking for the public's help keeping an eye out for a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 9, 2020.

The Boulder Police Department said Kelsey Lee Taylor was last seen leaving a Barnes & Noble on Dec. 9.

According to their investigation, police determined that on Dec. 11, she sent a text message to a friend, asking him to pick her up. When her friend responded later that morning, Taylor did not respond.

Taylor's significant other tried calling her over the new few days, but couldn't get in contact with her, police said.

Investigators determined that she had a hotel room reserved for later in December, but she never arrived. She also missed a court hearing in January and didn't appear for a virtual child custody hearing in February, police said, which was unusual for her.

Police said she doesn't have a permanent residence. She also doesn't have financial means, phone or a car. She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Taylor is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

As of Friday morning, all investigatory leads have been exhausted, police said.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call Boulder Det. Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850. Those who want to stay anonymous can submit a tip to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-444-3776. Crime Stoppers offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or filing of charges.