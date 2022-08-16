Boulder police searching for witnesses to crash involving pedestrian near Boulder Public Library

The Boulder Police Department is searching for witnesses who may have seen a crash involving a pedestrian near the Boulder Public Library Monday morning.

Around 6:37 a.m., police say the driver of a white 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound in the 900 block of Canyon Boulevard when they struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk near the northeast corner of the Boulder Public Library.

The pedestrian — a 61-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Boulder police say she's currently in critical condition.

The driver — a 31-year-old man — remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to Boulder police. Investigators do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Boulder Police Traffic Unit at 303-441-3300 and reference case #22-07818.