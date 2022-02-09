Boulder police searching for witnesses to crash involving patrol car

GUNBARREL, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for witnesses to a crash involving a patrol car that took place on Thursday.

The crash happened around 7:02 p.m. while officers were investigating an urgent call in Gunbarrel. A Boulder police vehicle was traveling northbound when it was involved in a crash in the intersection at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. The other involved vehicle was a black GMC Yukon that was traveling westbound, according to the department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Frederking at 720-291-2911 and reference case number 22-1060.