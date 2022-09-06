Boulder police searching for suspect in University Hill burglaries, sexual contacts

BOULDER, Colo. — Multiple women reported burglaries and illegal sexual contacts in the University Hill neighborhood over the weekend, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police said they believe there may be more victims.

Each woman was college-aged and described the suspect as a well-groomed man with medium build and dark hair. He seemed to be between the ages of 18 and 25 and was about 6 feet tall. Police released the below video of the suspect.





Recognize This Suspect? from City of Boulder on Vimeo.

Anybody with additional surveillance footage of the suspect is asked to upload it to the Boulder Police Department website.

According to police, the first incident happened on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. along the 1100 block of 11th Street. The suspect walked into an apartment through an unlocked front door. A victim woke up the suspect "committing a lewd act near her," police said. The suspect fled afterward.

At the time, he was wearing a black gator face mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The following morning around 5:40 a.m. along the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, the suspect entered another apartment. Police said they are not sure how he got into the unit, but the front door and windows were open. The victim in this incident also woke up to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants at the time, police said.

Later, the victim noticed her car keys and vehicle had been stolen. A victim from the same location also reported her car keys had been stolen, police said.

A third incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, also along the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. Police said the suspect entered a basement-level apartment through an unlocked window and a victim woke up to the suspect sexually touching her. The suspect went into another bedroom, where a second victim confronted him. He was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt, police said.

Boulder police are reminding the community to always lock their doors and windows to prevent crime. More officers are paroling the University Hill neighborhood this week.

Anybody with information on these crimes can call Det. Flynn at 303-441-1850. To remain anonymous, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through https://nococrimestoppers.com.