Boulder police locate child sex assault suspect who failed to appear for September hearing

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder detectives helped coordinate the arrest of a Boulder man in Oregon after he was released on bond for a charge of sexual assault on a child and left Colorado.

Ian C. Morrison, 37, was arrested in January 2021 on charges of sexually assaulting a child, sexual assault, enticement of a child and false imprisonment. The victim's parents reported the crimes, which happened in 2020, to police. During the investigation, police said they found that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children.

The following September, police asked for the public's help after the suspect violated the conditions of his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Last week, the Boulder Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit located Morrison in Tillamook, Oregon. The unit coordinated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office to find him and take him into custody, police said. He had a gun on him at the time, police said.

Morrison has been charged with failing to appear and felony bond violation, as well as violation of a protection order, police said.

He is currently at the Tillamook County Jail.