Boulder police investigating suspicious death after finding victim with traumatic injuries

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Pearl Street near Valmont Park.

Police said they received a call just before 6 a.m. about a possibly unconscious person along the 4800 block of Pearl Street, just east of Foothills Parkway. The caller said the person was not breathing.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased person with traumatic injuries on the road.

Police said the death is suspicious, but do not have any other information to share.

The department's drone team is scanning the scene.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, and will identify the victim.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call Det. A. Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Det. S. Byars at 303-441-1970. To remain anonymous, contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.