Boulder Police identify 5 people involved in University Hill violent street party

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) has identified five people involved in "riot-related crimes" in their investigation into the University Hill street party that turned violent Saturday night.

BPD said they identified the individuals based on social media tips, but did not provide details on who they identified. Those investigations are ongoing, police said.

Investigators have received around 200 new tips in the last 24 hours on top of the 750 tips they had received by Monday.

Detectives have taken reports for several property crimes, including:



One stolen vehicle later recovered outside of Boulder

Three stolen street signs

Eight damaged vehicles, two of which were totaled, valuing $43,500

Two damaged city vehicles, including BPD’s armored rescue vehicle and a fire engine

Additional reports of property damage that detectives are still investigating

Three officers were injured after they were struck with rocks and bricks, according to police. The street party involved 500-800 people — most not wearing masks — near the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday

The department said individuals involved in the violence and destruction could face charges that include, inciting a riot, engaging in a riot, assaulting a peace officer, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, among others.

Anyone with information on people involved is asked to send information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.

BPD said they'll release more videos of individuals they're trying to identify Wednesday. They will continue to provide updates on the incident here.

