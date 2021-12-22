Boulder police arrest 16-year-old accused of exposing himself in several incidents dating back to March

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old accused of exposing himself in several incidents dating back to March.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of MacArthuer Drive for a report of a male looking into a home while masturbating. The teen ran away, but was found hiding nearby under a car.

Authorities say he was initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and obstructing a peace officer. He was later charged with five additional misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for similar incidents in the same area dating back to March, according to Boulder police.

Anyone with information related to this case or other incidents is asked to call Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-3333. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.