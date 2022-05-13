Boulder massage therapist sentenced to 6 years in prison after sexual assaults

DENVER – A Boulder County massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting four women in Boulder County in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison after pleading guilty to several counts in February.

Matthew Mandel, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful sexual contact in February.

The alleged sexual assaults happened at two different locations in Boulder County between April and September 2019, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Charges were initially filed against him tied to two assaults in which Mandel was accused of inappropriately touching and sexually assaulting different women.

After the initial case was filed, two other victims came forward with similar allegations against Mandel.

Prosecutors with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office were brought in as special prosecutors on the Boulder County case.

“No one who goes to a massage therapist should ever have to fear or endure a sexual assault,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant’s conduct here was absolutely outrageous. I applaud the victims for their courage in coming forward and am grateful to my team for just prosecution of this case.”