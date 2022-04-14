Boulder man arrested for investigation of sexual exploitation of a child

DENVER – Boulder County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 33-year-old Boulder man on Tuesday for investigation of sexual exploitation of a child, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Andreas Halusa, 33, at his home in the 600 block of Pearl Street after serving a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said. He was set to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about Halusa allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material as recently as last November tied to one of Halusa’s past short-term residences in unincorporated Boulder County.

Investigators identified Halusa as the suspect before the search warrant was served on Tuesday. He was booked on the sexual exploitation of a child charge and is being held without bond.