Boulder man, 90, missing since Wednesday evening

CBI
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 05, 2021
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 90-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Boulder.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Richard Williams was last seen Wednesday at 11 p.m. at Good Samaritan Medical Center, located at 200 Exempla Circle in Lafayette. It's not clear why he was at the hospital.

He was wearing a blue jacket and dark-colored beanie at the time, CBI said.

He may be in a gold 2006 Toyota Prius with license plate 284VPO.

Williams is described as a white man standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has blue eyes.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

