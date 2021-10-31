Boulder grocery store asks community to bring in Halloween candy wrappers instead of tossing them

BOULDER, Colo. — Halloween is all about the costumes and the candy, but with the candy come the wrappers, and one Boulder grocery store is asking you take those wrappers into them, instead of throwing them in the trash.

Verity Noble, Matt Arnold and the two other co-founders of Nude Foods Market came up with the idea. The grocery store is zero-waste.

"We're like a traditional grocery store just without any plastic," Noble said.

Since opening at the beginning of October 2021, the focus for the four co-founders has been on the store, but with Halloween being Sunday night, their focus is on candy, specifically candy wrappers.

"While, the Halloween candy seems small, and probably you know, when you get the trash together, it's maybe a couple of handfuls, but if you multiply that by all the kids who out there collecting candy, that ends up being a lot of trash," Noble said.

Noble says she wants anyone in Colorado to bring those wrappers to Nude Foods Market, instead of tossing them in the trash.

"We have partnered with TerraCycle to get a specialist box for recycling candy wrappers," she said.

All of those wrappers will go into a TerraCycle box, from there they'll head to a recycling center. The hope is to not only bring in as many candy wrappers as possible, but also create some awareness around how much waste can come from Halloween.

"It's really fun, but there's so much trash," she said.

Noble said Nude Foods Market will be collecting candy wrappers until Nov. 15, hoping to fill the box way before then.