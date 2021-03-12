Boulder, Denver offer resources to keep homeless population safe during snowstorm

DENVER — With winter weather on the way, the City and County of Denver and Boulder County have announced plans to make sure people experiencing homelessness stay safe.

The City and County of Denver is planning additional shelter options for the weekend through the snowstorm.

Men and transgender individuals seeking shelter should go to the Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St., where day shelter and meals are available. Transportation is provided daily, in the late afternoon and early evening, from the center to Denver’s network of overnight shelters.

The city and shelter partners are monitoring bed availability for women and transgender individuals, with preparations being made to accommodate guests to motel rooms throughout the storm, if needed.

If a standby shelter is needed for men and transgender individuals, it will be at St. Charles Recreation Center beginning Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Women and transgender individuals can access emergency shelter at 1370 Elati St. Access will be provided from this site to additional overflow shelter as needed.

More information can be found here.

Boulder County says it’s increased its outreach efforts through Homeless Solutions for Boulder County to connect with individuals and ensure they have a safe place for shelter during the snowstorm. If unhoused individuals do not have a plan, outreach partners share information where individuals can access sheltering and encourage them to access services before the extreme weather event.

In the event of an extreme weather situation, the following sheltering options are available to individuals experiencing homelessness: