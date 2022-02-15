Boulder County to drop mask mandate for schools, public indoor spaces

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Board of Health voted to drop masks in public indoor spaces and in schools beginning Friday.

The board voted unanimously to rescind the public health order beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. The order currently requires all individuals who are 2 and older to wear masks in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The county was one of the first in the state to reinstate a public indoor mask mandate on Sept. 3 due to high transmission of COVID-19. At the time the mask mandate was reinstated, Boulder County’s transmission rate was 136.42 case per 100,000. It’s current transmission rate is 318.83 cases per 100,000.

Camille Rodriguez, BCPH executive director, said the most recent data for Boulder County is encouraging, with 73% of the county’s residents up to date with their vaccinations and an apparent peak in the transmission of the omicron variant.

“Despite those positive trends, not all the news is good,” Rodriguez said. “The number of COVID-19 deaths in Boulder County continues to increase and, although hospitalizations are decreasing, new COVID-19 cases continue to add strain to the county’s already over-taxed health care providers.”

Boulder County is the last counties of the metro area to announce plans to drop the mask mandate, with several counties making the decision in the last few weeks, and school districts have followed suit.

Boulder Valley School District acknowledged the decision to drop the mandate Monday night and said it would provide further information to families and staff Tuesday.

Tonight the @bouldercohealth Board of Health voted unanimously to rescind its public health order, ending the requirement for masks in K-12 schools on Friday, February 18 at 5 p.m.



BVSD will provide additional information to all families and staff tomorrow. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 15, 2022

BCPH still recommended anyone 2 years old and up wear a mask around others and encouraged schools, child care facilities and youth activity providers to enact their own indoor mask policies to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission for staff and students.

All existing state and federal mask requirements remain in place, including on school buses and public transportation and in Head Start programs, and for unvaccinated individuals jails, prisons, health care settings and homeless shelters.

