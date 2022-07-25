BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was discovered near a trailhead Sunday.

The body was found by deputies near the Realization Point trailhead just off the road after a call came into dispatch around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim met with foul play and deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were likely known to each other and don’t believe this was a random attack.

A suspect description was not available at this time.

The cause and manner of death and identification of the victim will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, to contact their tip line at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.